Sector Gamma AS Buys 20,029 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sector Gamma AS grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,029 shares during the period. Sage Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.0% of Sector Gamma AS’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sector Gamma AS owned approximately 0.19% of Sage Therapeutics worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 19,108 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 30,354 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 18,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SAGE traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,952. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.13 and a 52 week high of $98.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average of $47.35. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.74.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAGE. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.47.

Sage Therapeutics Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.