Sector Gamma AS Buys 67,177 Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Sector Gamma AS grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,772,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 67,177 shares during the quarter. Rigel Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.3% of Sector Gamma AS’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sector Gamma AS owned approximately 1.04% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $6,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $3,068,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $130,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 307.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 261,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 197,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

RIGL traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.58. The company had a trading volume of 20,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,938. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $441.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.64.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $21.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.22% and a negative net margin of 9.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RIGL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

