Sector Gamma AS Cuts Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Sector Gamma AS trimmed its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 73,398 shares during the quarter. Bruker accounts for 3.6% of Sector Gamma AS’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sector Gamma AS owned about 0.15% of Bruker worth $18,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Bruker by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 8,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRKR. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

In other Bruker news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,685,558.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 26.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.87. The stock had a trading volume of 10,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,992. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.79 and a fifty-two week high of $92.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.18 and a 200-day moving average of $80.23.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.33 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

