Sector Gamma AS Decreases Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Sector Gamma AS decreased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,187 shares during the quarter. Centene makes up approximately 2.6% of Sector Gamma AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Centene were worth $13,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Centene by 136.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 4.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Centene by 69.5% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 30,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 12,689 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Centene by 7.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CNC. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $3,985,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Katie Casso sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $633,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,326 shares of company stock worth $8,791,067. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNC traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.78. 34,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,863,389. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $84.75.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

