Sector Gamma AS Has $26.15 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Sector Gamma AS lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,276 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific makes up 5.2% of Sector Gamma AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $26,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSX. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 26.0% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $248,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,169,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,531,000 after purchasing an additional 24,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 90,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on BSX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.48.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.75. 82,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,749,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.16 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.38, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.15.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $30,443.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $144,772.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 413,475 shares of company stock valued at $17,767,188. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.