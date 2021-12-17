Sector Gamma AS Has $8.40 Million Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Sector Gamma AS decreased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,881 shares during the period. Bio-Rad Laboratories makes up 1.7% of Sector Gamma AS’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $8,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 210.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,815,000 after buying an additional 22,939 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 206.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after buying an additional 9,576 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.1% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 13,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.4% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

BIO traded up $5.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $739.40. The company had a trading volume of 844 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,338. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $545.00 and a 52 week high of $832.70. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $750.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $726.62.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.36 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 223.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,954.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

