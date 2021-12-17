Sector Gamma AS Increases Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Sector Gamma AS lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,084 shares during the period. Universal Health Services accounts for approximately 1.4% of Sector Gamma AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sector Gamma AS owned about 0.06% of Universal Health Services worth $6,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 13.8% during the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut Universal Health Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.15.

UHS stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $128.05. 5,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,328. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.89 and a 200-day moving average of $143.18. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.23 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.44%.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

