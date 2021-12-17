Sector Gamma AS Purchases 10,276 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Sector Gamma AS increased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Biogen makes up about 4.7% of Sector Gamma AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sector Gamma AS owned approximately 0.06% of Biogen worth $23,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth $28,000. South State Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Biogen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lowered Biogen to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.52.

BIIB stock traded up $4.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.75. The company had a trading volume of 14,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,391. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $258.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.75. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.72 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.84 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.