Sector Gamma AS Purchases 4,672 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Sector Gamma AS raised its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the quarter. NuVasive accounts for approximately 3.6% of Sector Gamma AS’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sector Gamma AS owned about 0.58% of NuVasive worth $17,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,292 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 48,045 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,572 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,340,000 after acquiring an additional 16,756 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVasive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.77.

Shares of NUVA traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.32. 2,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,919. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -92.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $72.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.94.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical device company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NuVasive Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

