Sector Gamma AS Raises Holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Sector Gamma AS raised its stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,159 shares during the quarter. QIAGEN comprises about 3.4% of Sector Gamma AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sector Gamma AS owned 0.14% of QIAGEN worth $17,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in QIAGEN by 28.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in QIAGEN by 15.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in QIAGEN in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in QIAGEN by 10.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in QIAGEN by 49.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 552,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,824,000 after acquiring an additional 182,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QGEN traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.07. 3,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,266. QIAGEN has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on QGEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Partners began coverage on QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

