Sector Gamma AS Sells 5,689 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Sector Gamma AS trimmed its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,689 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America comprises 2.1% of Sector Gamma AS’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $10,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LH. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In related news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LH stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $311.52. The stock had a trading volume of 9,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,663. The firm has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $200.46 and a 1-year high of $313.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $285.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.46.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.83.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.