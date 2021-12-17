SEEN Hits Market Capitalization of $1.98 Million (SEEN)

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 17th. Over the last seven days, SEEN has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. SEEN has a market cap of $1.98 million and $388.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SEEN coin can currently be bought for about $2.82 or 0.00005974 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SEEN alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00039104 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.79 or 0.00203189 BTC.

About SEEN

SEEN is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official website is seen.haus . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

SEEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SEEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SEEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SEEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.