Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Trading 7% Higher

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)’s stock price traded up 7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.76. 143,766 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 27,185,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SENS shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.46.

Get Senseonics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.48.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Senseonics news, COO Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $370,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Francine Kaufman sold 20,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $77,692.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,536 shares of company stock worth $793,134. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Senseonics by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,670,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,415,000 after acquiring an additional 453,004 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Senseonics by 42.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,280,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Senseonics by 237.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,271,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229,494 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Senseonics by 29.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,423,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Senseonics by 6.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,353,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,539,000 after acquiring an additional 407,108 shares in the last quarter. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senseonics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.