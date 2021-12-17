Sentinel Chain Trading 10.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Sentinel Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. Sentinel Chain has a market capitalization of $215,292.29 and approximately $83,154.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00039104 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.79 or 0.00203189 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Profile

Sentinel Chain (CRYPTO:SENC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

