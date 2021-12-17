Sentinel Protocol (UPP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.98 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 17th. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $68.95 million and $3.98 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00040780 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00019440 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005078 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001984 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

