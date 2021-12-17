Sentivate Price Tops $0.0191 (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Sentivate coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentivate has a market cap of $68.55 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sentivate has traded 90.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004486 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00038990 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.63 or 0.00202949 BTC.

About Sentivate

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,525,479 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

