Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the November 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS SVNDY opened at $22.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.24. Seven & i has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.13.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Seven & i had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, management, and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Convenience Store, Oversea Convenience Store, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty store, and Others.

