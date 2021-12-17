Shard (SHARD) Market Capitalization Hits $1.19 Million

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 17th. Shard has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $26,636.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Shard has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Shard coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0694 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Shard

Shard (CRYPTO:SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

