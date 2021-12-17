Share Repurchase Program Declared by Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Board of Directors

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 17th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NYSE:LW traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.04. 2,686,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,940. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 53.71%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.80.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Bensen acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.