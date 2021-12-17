Sharkey Howes & Javer Acquires 182,845 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 1,087.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,845 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned 0.22% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $11,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IXN. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 499.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 6,507.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,353. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $47.97 and a 52 week high of $64.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.85.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.