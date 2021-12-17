Sharkey Howes & Javer Cuts Stock Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lowered its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,466 shares during the period. iShares Global Financials ETF comprises 1.7% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $6,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $2,045,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $3,401,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at $327,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,484,000. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,762,000.

Shares of IXG traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,269. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.62. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $62.50 and a 52 week high of $84.17.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

