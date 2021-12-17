Sharkey Howes & Javer Grows Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $13,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 149.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 123.8% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 384.7% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,329,516 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.60. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

