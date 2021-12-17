Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $12.99 Million Holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG)

Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,357 shares during the period. Global X Thematic Growth ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned 12.07% of Global X Thematic Growth ETF worth $12,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter.

GXTG traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.71. 120,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.38. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $66.44.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.