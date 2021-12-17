Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $18.67 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 52.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,697 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $18,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFG stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.62. 1,369,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.93 and its 200-day moving average is $109.61. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

