Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $6.65 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sharkey Howes & Javer reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $114.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,970,491. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.18. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

