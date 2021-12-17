Sharkey Howes & Javer Purchases 33,669 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,669 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 6.6% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $25,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

IUSB traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $53.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,490. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.01 and a 200-day moving average of $53.39. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $52.48 and a one year high of $54.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%.

