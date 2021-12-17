Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Short Interest Update

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the November 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 352,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

STTK opened at $8.42 on Friday. Shattuck Labs has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $60.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.34. The company has a market cap of $355.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 3.78.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 22.61% and a negative net margin of 453.65%. The business had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shattuck Labs news, General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $643,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 97.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,741,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,481,000 after acquiring an additional 857,444 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Shattuck Labs by 79.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,746,000 after acquiring an additional 544,808 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its position in Shattuck Labs by 11.8% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,709,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,591,000 after acquiring an additional 390,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Shattuck Labs by 373.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 204,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,449,000. 61.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

