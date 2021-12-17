Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Up 43.7% in November

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the November 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SSDOY stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.22. The company had a trading volume of 28,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,744. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. Shiseido has a fifty-two week low of $55.97 and a fifty-two week high of $79.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.16 and a beta of 0.28.

Several research firms have weighed in on SSDOY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Shiseido in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shiseido from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shiseido Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region.

