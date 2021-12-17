Shopping (SPI) Price Down 11.3% Over Last Week

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Over the last week, Shopping has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. Shopping has a market cap of $17.89 million and $551,906.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for approximately $20.10 or 0.00043374 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Shopping alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00053467 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,853.97 or 0.08318135 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00077518 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,219.42 or 0.99756764 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00050480 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 890,149 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shopping should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shopping using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shopping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shopping and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.