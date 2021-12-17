Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG)

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON HFG opened at GBX 1,114 ($14.72) on Friday. Hilton Food Group has a 1 year low of GBX 986 ($13.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,298 ($17.15). The firm has a market cap of £917.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,165.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,146.19.

Hilton Food Group Company Profile

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

