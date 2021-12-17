Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC)

India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Shares of LON:IGC opened at GBX 125.08 ($1.65) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 123.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 116.30. India Capital Growth Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 79 ($1.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 134 ($1.77). The company has a market cap of £140.51 million and a P/E ratio of 2.42.
