Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC)

India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of LON:IGC opened at GBX 125.08 ($1.65) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 123.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 116.30. India Capital Growth Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 79 ($1.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 134 ($1.77). The company has a market cap of £140.51 million and a P/E ratio of 2.42.

India Capital Growth Fund Company Profile

India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.

