Short Interest in ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Drops By 36.1%

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the November 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AGESY opened at $50.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average is $52.31. ageas SA/NV has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $67.11. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.74.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that ageas SA/NV will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

