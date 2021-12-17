Short Interest in Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Expands By 42.5%

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the November 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Agricultural Bank of China stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $117.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. Agricultural Bank of China has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $10.48.
