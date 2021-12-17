Short Interest in Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Expands By 42.5%

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the November 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Agricultural Bank of China stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $117.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. Agricultural Bank of China has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $10.48.

Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

