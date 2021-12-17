Short Interest in American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPL) Decreases By 32.0%

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,500 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the November 15th total of 175,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of AEPPL stock opened at $49.98 on Friday. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.7656 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered American Electric Power from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

