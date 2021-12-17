Short Interest in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Increases By 49.9%

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 49.9% from the November 15th total of 693,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other AtriCure news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $323,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 2,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,529 shares of company stock worth $915,630 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AtriCure by 24.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $332,886,000 after buying an additional 819,636 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 2.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,911,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $202,499,000 after purchasing an additional 80,022 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 5.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,093,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,068,000 after purchasing an additional 57,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 5.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,170,000 after buying an additional 44,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.11.

AtriCure stock opened at $66.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $47.92 and a 12-month high of $89.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.60 and its 200 day moving average is $75.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 70.06 and a beta of 1.14.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

