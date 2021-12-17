Short Interest in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) Expands By 40.1%

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the November 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE BGIO remained flat at $$2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 227,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,922. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.31. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $9.98.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $2.067 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 10.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,095,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,443,000 after purchasing an additional 196,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 557,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,124 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust in the third quarter valued at $2,263,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 14,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 231,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 14,392 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. Its investment objective is to seek to distribute a high level of current income and to earn a total return, based on the net asset value of the trust’s common shares of beneficial interest. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

