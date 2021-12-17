Short Interest in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) Expands By 40.1%

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the November 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE BGIO remained flat at $$2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 227,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,922. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.31. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $9.98.
The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $2.067 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.
About BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. Its investment objective is to seek to distribute a high level of current income and to earn a total return, based on the net asset value of the trust’s common shares of beneficial interest. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
