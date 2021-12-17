Short Interest in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Declines By 35.5%

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the November 15th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE:BUI opened at $25.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.06. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $23.82 and a 12 month high of $27.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUI. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 35.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 16.5% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

