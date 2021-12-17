Short Interest in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Declines By 35.5%

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the November 15th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NYSE:BUI opened at $25.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.06. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $23.82 and a 12 month high of $27.79.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.
About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.
