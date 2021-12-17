Short Interest in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Expands By 38.6%

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the November 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 323,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.4% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 28,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

BEP stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.54. 24,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,529. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.22. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of $32.85 and a 12 month high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.304 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.50%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BEP. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. CSFB set a $45.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.42.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

