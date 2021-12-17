Short Interest in CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Increases By 54.2%

CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the November 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 674,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CEOS opened at $0.05 on Friday. CeCors has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08.

About CeCors

CeCors, Inc manufactures and distributes healthcare supplies and healthcare equipment. It also engages in the acquisition and development of healthcare companies for the healthcare supplies and healthcare equipment markets. The company was founded on April 16, 2002 and is headquartered in Sarnia, Canada.

