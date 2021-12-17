Short Interest in CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Increases By 54.2%

CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the November 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 674,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CEOS opened at $0.05 on Friday. CeCors has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08.
About CeCors
