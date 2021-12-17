Short Interest in CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) Declines By 31.9%

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,160,300 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the November 15th total of 6,111,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:CVPUF opened at $1.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94. CP ALL Public has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $2.20.
CP ALL Public Company Profile
