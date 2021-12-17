Short Interest in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Declines By 31.3%

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the November 15th total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 658,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, insider James Carlsen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $37,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas R. Rich bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $114,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 25,000 shares of company stock worth $190,500. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTOS. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

CTOS opened at $7.31 on Friday. Custom Truck One Source has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.77. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.24.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $357.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTOS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Custom Truck One Source has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

