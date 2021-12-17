Short Interest in Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Increases By 39.0%

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the November 15th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS ERLFF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.65. 4,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,753. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.63 million, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.46. Entrée Resources has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $0.90.

Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Entrée Resources from C$1.10 to C$1.05 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Entrée Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company that focuses on the exploration, development, and acquisition of base metal projects. The firm explores for gold and copper metals. Its projects includes two separate land holdings Oyu Tolgoi mining and Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi. The company was founded by Cary Pinkowski on July 19, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

