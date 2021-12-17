Short Interest in EVmo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO) Increases By 49.5%

EVmo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the November 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 462,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

YAYO stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 4.57. EVmo has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter. EVmo had a negative return on equity of 1,429.68% and a negative net margin of 117.85%.

EVmo, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, a peer-to-peer booking platform that rents passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard and electric passenger vehicles, and transit vans to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform.

