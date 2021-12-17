Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Rises By 56.7%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the November 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVOL opened at $30.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.72. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $31.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

