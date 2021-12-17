Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Rises By 55.0%

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the November 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXO opened at $32.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.15 and a 200 day moving average of $32.40. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $35.49.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.149 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,476,000 after acquiring an additional 54,894 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 478,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,838,000 after buying an additional 81,918 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after buying an additional 37,744 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 279,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after buying an additional 86,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 265,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after buying an additional 29,280 shares during the last quarter.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.