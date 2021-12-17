Short Interest in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Drops By 35.3%

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 112,500 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the November 15th total of 174,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

HERO stock opened at $27.69 on Friday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.28.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HERO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 482,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after acquiring an additional 46,118 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 369,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after acquiring an additional 49,957 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 199,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 50,265 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 14,241 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 67,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the period.

