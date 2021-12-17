Short Interest in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Drops By 31.3%

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the November 15th total of 4,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 3.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 146.8% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 18.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 268,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 42,387 shares during the period. 24.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFED stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $138.36 million, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.79. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $33.69.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 28.71%.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

