Short Interest in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) Grows By 40.0%

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

HVT.A stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.39. The stock had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 315. The stock has a market cap of $577.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.91. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $22.60.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $260.38 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

