Short Interest in Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Grows By 53.9%

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 263,800 shares, an increase of 53.9% from the November 15th total of 171,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of HBGRF stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $3.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86.

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG engages in the development, production, and distribution of technology for commercial and packaging printing. It operates through the Heidelberg Digital Technology and Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions segments. The Heidelberg Digital Technology segment focuses on sheetfed offset business, label printing, print processing and digital printing.

