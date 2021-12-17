Short Interest in Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Declines By 35.8%

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the November 15th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hitachi has a 52 week low of $76.23 and a 52 week high of $130.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.56.

Get Hitachi alerts:

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $1.66. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.47 billion. Hitachi had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.84%. Equities analysts predict that Hitachi will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hitachi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Hitachi Company Profile

Hitachi Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical equipment. It operates through the following segments: IT, Energy, Industry, Mobility, Life, Hitachi High Technologies, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Chemical and Others. The IT segment handles system integration, consulting, control system, cloud service, software, IT products such as storage and servers, and automated teller machines.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.